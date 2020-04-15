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Globalists Pivot from Climate Change to COVID: But Same “Solutions”
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17 views • April 15, 2020
Deaths have actually fallen according to CDC by 15%. COVID accounts for less than 2% of deaths. But like climate change, don’t expect them to back off from their demands. The alarmism is the same (“we’re all going to die”), the junk “science” is the same with manipulated data & false assumptions, and the “solutions” are the same — central control & austerity.
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