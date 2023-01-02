Fred Fleitz Sounds the Alarm on the Potential for Another Variant of COVID Coming From China

https://gnews.org/articles/648543
Summary：12/30/2022 Fred Fleitz, Vice Chairman of the America First policy institute Center for American security, sounds the alarm on the potential for another variant of COVID coming from China due to them dropping their zero-COVID policy approach.
