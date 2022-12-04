Covid-19 plandemic as an impetus for the development of the 5g network/killgrid

"Corona persuaded humanity of the crucial importance of 5g for a functioning society" The total arrogance at which they proclaim this is staggering. None of the health concerns of this radiation network expansion has been addressed in this book. Whatever they think this gigabit society will become, it doesn't include any lifeform we know exist. The grafene sweet spot frequency is 26ghrtz, let that be what the zombies have been injected with and the rest probably ingested in some way through food air and water 🙄 Evil, demonic, satanistic forces against humanity itself. Why? Because we have the love of God in us.

🙏💖 Repent, pray, ask for your soul to be saved if you want to. He will respect your free will is what I believe.