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Warning!!!!!! Hidden signs and symbols in supreme court of usa & london and what is happening in the uk now(EXPOSED)
Truth by Nithin Thampi
Truth by Nithin Thampi
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50 views • January 26, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims. This video is for you about pagan symbols found in the sculpture or on the buildings of supreme court of usa and london. UK is continuing the trials for covid-19 vaccine delivery through microneedle patch. In my previous videos i have shown that bill gates announced about Disease X coming pandemic or coming variant of coronavirus. UK and USA unvaccinated citizens do not believe anyone even the any supreme courts judgements against this covid-19 mandate rules by governments they use black magic against us God's children and google has released it's AI smartphones one of it's name is Google Pixel 6 and it's pro, I also doubt that other smartphone companies has also released it's AI smartphones. Be ware what is happening in this world. if you have any doubt on this topic you can search this on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com you may have to scroll down or change result pages displayed below web page because you will not find the right information about this topic. After or in between one hour you will see the link given below containing a video of a woman saying uk governments removing covid-19 mandate rules forever and check the date of video uploaded in that social media and with link of a Indian woman in israel exposing the illuminati symbols in israel's supreme court with pictures in her own language given below you can enquire about it on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com.

LINKS:- https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/theukendsmandates:9, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wITQ7bgA5E
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couragetruthexposed
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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