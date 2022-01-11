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#189: God, School, 9/11 & JFK | Bruce de Torres
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Author of “God, School, 9/11 & JFK”, Bruce de Torres, stops by to talk about his book and why getting to the truth about the past is the key to making a brighter future.
American schools are infiltrated by Marxists these days, but they were always built to suffer from functional obsolescence when the compulsory schooling idea was first put into play. Bruce explains why they want control of your children for more than a decade in order to fill their heads with the religion of Statism.
The trajectory of America changed on November 22, 1963, when Kennedy was murdered in broad daylight, then the snuff film known as 9/11 was yet another pivot point in America’s history. Can we ever recover from the infiltration by the Deep State, or has the United States been slated for destruction already?
Sponsors:
Emergency Preparedness Food: www.preparewithmacroaggressions.com
Chemical Free Body: https://www.chemicalfreebody.com and use promo code: MACRO
C60 Purple Power: https://c60purplepower.com/ Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver: www.Macroaggressions.gold
True Hemp Science: https://truehempscience.com/
Haelan: https://haelan951.com/pages/macro
Coin Bit App: https://coinbitsapp.com/?ref=0SPP0gjuI68PjGU89wUv
Macroaggressions Merch Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/macroaggressions?ref_id=22530
LinkTree: linktr.ee/macroaggressions
Books:
HYPOCRAZY: https://amzn.to/3AFhfg2
Controlled Demolition on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Purchase "The Octopus Of Global Control" Amazon: https://amzn.to/3aEFFcr
Barnes & Noble: https://bit.ly/39vdKeQ
Online Connection:
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/Macroaggressions
Discord Link: https://discord.gg/4mGzmcFexg
Website: www.theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/theoctopusofglobalcontrol
Twitter: www.twitter.com/macroaggressio3
Twitter Handle: @macroaggressio3
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCn3GlVLKZtTkhLJkiuG7a-Q
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2LjTwu5
Email For Helium Miner: Email: [email protected]
Bruce de Torres: https://brucedetorres.com/
https://www.banned.video/
Macroaggressions
American schools are infiltrated by Marxists these days, but they were always built to suffer from functional obsolescence when the compulsory schooling idea was first put into play. Bruce explains why they want control of your children for more than a decade in order to fill their heads with the religion of Statism.
The trajectory of America changed on November 22, 1963, when Kennedy was murdered in broad daylight, then the snuff film known as 9/11 was yet another pivot point in America’s history. Can we ever recover from the infiltration by the Deep State, or has the United States been slated for destruction already?
Sponsors:
Emergency Preparedness Food: www.preparewithmacroaggressions.com
Chemical Free Body: https://www.chemicalfreebody.com and use promo code: MACRO
C60 Purple Power: https://c60purplepower.com/ Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver: www.Macroaggressions.gold
True Hemp Science: https://truehempscience.com/
Haelan: https://haelan951.com/pages/macro
Coin Bit App: https://coinbitsapp.com/?ref=0SPP0gjuI68PjGU89wUv
Macroaggressions Merch Store: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/macroaggressions?ref_id=22530
LinkTree: linktr.ee/macroaggressions
Books:
HYPOCRAZY: https://amzn.to/3AFhfg2
Controlled Demolition on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Purchase "The Octopus Of Global Control" Amazon: https://amzn.to/3aEFFcr
Barnes & Noble: https://bit.ly/39vdKeQ
Online Connection:
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/Macroaggressions
Discord Link: https://discord.gg/4mGzmcFexg
Website: www.theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/theoctopusofglobalcontrol
Twitter: www.twitter.com/macroaggressio3
Twitter Handle: @macroaggressio3
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCn3GlVLKZtTkhLJkiuG7a-Q
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2LjTwu5
Email For Helium Miner: Email: [email protected]
Bruce de Torres: https://brucedetorres.com/
https://www.banned.video/
Macroaggressions
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