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#189: God, School, 9/11 & JFK | Bruce de Torres
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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Author of “God, School, 9/11 & JFK”, Bruce de Torres, stops by to talk about his book and why getting to the truth about the past is the key to making a brighter future.

American schools are infiltrated by Marxists these days, but they were always built to suffer from functional obsolescence when the compulsory schooling idea was first put into play. Bruce explains why they want control of your children for more than a decade in order to fill their heads with the religion of Statism.

The trajectory of America changed on November 22, 1963, when Kennedy was murdered in broad daylight, then the snuff film known as 9/11 was yet another pivot point in America’s history. Can we ever recover from the infiltration by the Deep State, or has the United States been slated for destruction already?

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Books:

HYPOCRAZY: https://amzn.to/3AFhfg2

Controlled Demolition on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08M21XKJ5

Purchase "The Octopus Of Global Control" Amazon: https://amzn.to/3aEFFcr

Barnes & Noble: https://bit.ly/39vdKeQ

Online Connection:

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/Macroaggressions

Discord Link: https://discord.gg/4mGzmcFexg

Website: www.theoctopusofglobalcontrol.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theoctopusofglobalcontrol

Twitter: www.twitter.com/macroaggressio3

Twitter Handle: @macroaggressio3

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCn3GlVLKZtTkhLJkiuG7a-Q

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2LjTwu5

Email For Helium Miner: Email: [email protected]

Bruce de Torres: https://brucedetorres.com/

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