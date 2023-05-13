Create New Account
The Mischievous Hellion
105 views
AmbGun
Published Yesterday |
Solutions and ProblemsAmbidextrous Sling Setup

BCM Gunfighter Mod 3 KD “shorty” Grip

Weight

Optic to Barrel Connection

AQT Field Accuracy

Updated Spreadsheet Analysis


AmbGun Hellion Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion


Chapters

0:00 Last Year

0:17 Sling

0:54 KD Grip

1:56 Weight

2:19 Optic to Rail

2:44 Leupold

3:38 AQT Shootout

4:55 Ergos

5:58 Malfs

7:06 Cleaning

7:42 Gas Adjustment

8:31 Warm Weather AQT

8:49 Bench vs Field Accuracy

9:05 Spreadsheet

11:06 Trigger

Keywords
coldspringfieldmalfunctionsrdbhellion

