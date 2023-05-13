The Mischievous Hellion

Solutions and ProblemsAmbidextrous Sling Setup
BCM Gunfighter Mod 3 KD “shorty” Grip
Weight
Optic to Barrel Connection
AQT Field Accuracy
Updated Spreadsheet Analysis
AmbGun Hellion Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion
Chapters
0:00 Last Year
0:17 Sling
0:54 KD Grip
1:56 Weight
2:19 Optic to Rail
2:44 Leupold
3:38 AQT Shootout
4:55 Ergos
5:58 Malfs
7:06 Cleaning
7:42 Gas Adjustment
8:31 Warm Weather AQT
8:49 Bench vs Field Accuracy
9:05 Spreadsheet
11:06 Trigger
