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Incriminating texts between Strzok, Page revealed in IG report
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13 views • February 11, 2020
Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton talks about the texts between former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page suggesting the FBI consider using an agent's connection to an aide for Vice President Mike Pence.
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