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Ep.153 | The Living Souls of Plants | Adrian
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21 views • August 11, 2020
#Adrian #plants
I want to point you towards the nature of plants and trees, and our relationship with them.
There is so much more going on that we are led to believe. Commercial agriculture is destroying nature and the plants abilities to feed us. But that is also a story for another video.
Plants feels, smell, taste, respond to tough and kind words and bad words, intentions, they have memory. In fact they do pretty much everything the animals do but just don't move about.
Some fascinating information in these books:
The Secret Life of Plants: A Fascinating Account of the Physical, Emotional, and Spiritual Relations Between Plants and Man (Tomkins)
https://amzn.to/3kD45sH
Excerpt:
Plants Have ESP
Backster wanted to see if the plant would have any other reactions. According to past experience, Backster knew that a good way to elicit a strong reaction from a person is to threaten that person. So Backster dunked the leaves of the plant into hot coffee. No reaction. Then he thought of something more terrifying: burn the leaves that were connected to the lie detector. With this thought, even before he went to get a match, a bullish curve rapidly appeared on the graph paper. When he came back with a match, he saw that another peak appeared on the curve. It was likely that when the plant saw he was determined to start burning, it got frightened again. If he showed hesitation or reluctance to burn the plant, the reactions recorded by the lie detector were not so acute. And when he merely pretended to take action to burn the leaves, the plant had almost no reactions. The plant was even able to distinguish true intentions from false ones. Backster nearly rushed out into the street to shout, "Plants can think! Plants can think!" With this astonishing discovery, his life was changed forever.
Later, when Backster and his colleagues did experiments around the country with different instruments and different plants, they observed similar results. They discovered that even if leaves were picked off from a plant and cut into pieces, the same reactions were recorded when these pieces were placed near the lie detector electrodes. When a dog or an unfriendly person suddenly came in, the plant reacted too.
--
The Hidden Life of Trees: The International Bestseller – What They Feel, How They Communicate
https://amzn.to/3kxskYY,
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
I want to point you towards the nature of plants and trees, and our relationship with them.
There is so much more going on that we are led to believe. Commercial agriculture is destroying nature and the plants abilities to feed us. But that is also a story for another video.
Plants feels, smell, taste, respond to tough and kind words and bad words, intentions, they have memory. In fact they do pretty much everything the animals do but just don't move about.
Some fascinating information in these books:
The Secret Life of Plants: A Fascinating Account of the Physical, Emotional, and Spiritual Relations Between Plants and Man (Tomkins)
https://amzn.to/3kD45sH
Excerpt:
Plants Have ESP
Backster wanted to see if the plant would have any other reactions. According to past experience, Backster knew that a good way to elicit a strong reaction from a person is to threaten that person. So Backster dunked the leaves of the plant into hot coffee. No reaction. Then he thought of something more terrifying: burn the leaves that were connected to the lie detector. With this thought, even before he went to get a match, a bullish curve rapidly appeared on the graph paper. When he came back with a match, he saw that another peak appeared on the curve. It was likely that when the plant saw he was determined to start burning, it got frightened again. If he showed hesitation or reluctance to burn the plant, the reactions recorded by the lie detector were not so acute. And when he merely pretended to take action to burn the leaves, the plant had almost no reactions. The plant was even able to distinguish true intentions from false ones. Backster nearly rushed out into the street to shout, "Plants can think! Plants can think!" With this astonishing discovery, his life was changed forever.
Later, when Backster and his colleagues did experiments around the country with different instruments and different plants, they observed similar results. They discovered that even if leaves were picked off from a plant and cut into pieces, the same reactions were recorded when these pieces were placed near the lie detector electrodes. When a dog or an unfriendly person suddenly came in, the plant reacted too.
--
The Hidden Life of Trees: The International Bestseller – What They Feel, How They Communicate
https://amzn.to/3kxskYY,
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
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