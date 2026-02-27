Never get sick again - The PH Miracle

Simple, inexpensive things you can do right now to potentially never get sick again:

Special thanks to Dr. Robert O. Young (Book: The PH Miracle) and Dr. Sherry Rogers (Book: Detoxify or die)

Take baking soda (sodium bicarbonate), avoid sugar, use an infrared sauna or work or play hard enough to sweat daily, avoid stress as much as possible, trust that God is in control.