© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How To Start and Grow Your Business The Right Way | In the Now | MyTCNTV Network
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • January 17, 2020
Of the hundreds of thousands of business ventures that entrepreneurs launch every year, many never get off the ground. Others fizzle after spectacular rocket starts. Some people stay in the contemplation stage and never actually get started. Starting a business is an immense undertaking, and not everyone has a top level CEO to help them take their business from an idea to a million dollar organization.
Entrepreneurs are busy people. If you happen to bump into some of the most successful ones, you’ll be lucky if they give you more than a couple minutes of their free time. You won’t have the chance to ask them questions in an interview format. Today, on In the Now, we are going to help you with that and bring a CEO to YOU.
Today, we are giving young entrepreneurs an opportunity to first see what successful entrepreneurship looks like, and then we are going to sit down with our very own Christina Gwira and pick her brain about what it takes to truly become a business success in this era.
You should make it a point to write it down some notes in your sketchbook, notepad, or record it on your phone. This will help you to remember the conversation and will give you a valuable reference to look back on in the future.
#entrepreneur #startup #entrepreneurship #shopify
►Where to follow Christina Gwira:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christinagw...
Linked: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christina...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/christinagwira?la...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/christinagwira/
Aboutme: https://christinagwira.com/
Women and Colour: http://www.womenandcolor.com/speakers...
Website: https://christinagwira.com/
MyTCNTV (In the Now): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22lLM...
►Where to follow Simone Jennifer Smith :
Instagram (Simoya1979): https://www.instagram.com/simoya1979/...
Instagram (Simone Jennifer Smith): https://www.instagram.com/simonejenni...
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-je...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonejennif...
A Better Tommorow: https://torontocaribbean.com/category...
MyTCNTV (In the Now): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22lLM...
Entrepreneurs are busy people. If you happen to bump into some of the most successful ones, you’ll be lucky if they give you more than a couple minutes of their free time. You won’t have the chance to ask them questions in an interview format. Today, on In the Now, we are going to help you with that and bring a CEO to YOU.
Today, we are giving young entrepreneurs an opportunity to first see what successful entrepreneurship looks like, and then we are going to sit down with our very own Christina Gwira and pick her brain about what it takes to truly become a business success in this era.
You should make it a point to write it down some notes in your sketchbook, notepad, or record it on your phone. This will help you to remember the conversation and will give you a valuable reference to look back on in the future.
#entrepreneur #startup #entrepreneurship #shopify
►Where to follow Christina Gwira:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christinagw...
Linked: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christina...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/christinagwira?la...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/christinagwira/
Aboutme: https://christinagwira.com/
Women and Colour: http://www.womenandcolor.com/speakers...
Website: https://christinagwira.com/
MyTCNTV (In the Now): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22lLM...
►Where to follow Simone Jennifer Smith :
Instagram (Simoya1979): https://www.instagram.com/simoya1979/...
Instagram (Simone Jennifer Smith): https://www.instagram.com/simonejenni...
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-je...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonejennif...
A Better Tommorow: https://torontocaribbean.com/category...
MyTCNTV (In the Now): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22lLM...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.