Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
mRNA Decimation Jab | Gloves Off Ep. 12
21 views
channel image
American Media Periscope
Published 2 months ago |

In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert, 2022 Nevada Governor Candidate, speaks with Attorney Thomas Renz, lead Attorney in several major cases nationally against the CDC, DHHS, Biden, and Fauci.


Joey and Tom discuss the treatment of individuals who did not receive the jab, sudden deaths of athletes due to COVID vaccines, and the health of vaccinated Vs. unvaccinated children.


Later, Joey and Tom talk about embalmers finding vaccine related blood clots in corpses, Alex Berenson’s polling results, the FDA’s alarming Tweet comparing mRNA vaccines to batteries, and the government operation to create SARS-COV-2 and the Spike Protein.


http://renz-law.com/


https://joeygilbertlaw.com


https://www.gilbertforgovernor.com/


Lawsuit:


operationsunlight.com


https://thefranklinproject.com


Contribute:


https://www.givesendgo.com/franklinproject


https://bit.ly/3Kdv0IN


https://kirkelliottphd.com/joeygilbert


https://americanmediaperiscope.com/amp/signup


Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.

RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland


FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C


BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI


MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81


www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com

Keywords
trumpliespresidentamericapatriotmandatesmisinformationmockingbird mediatom renz

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket