mRNA Decimation Jab | Gloves Off Ep. 12

In this episode of Gloves Off, Joey Gilbert, 2022 Nevada Governor Candidate, speaks with Attorney Thomas Renz, lead Attorney in several major cases nationally against the CDC, DHHS, Biden, and Fauci.





Joey and Tom discuss the treatment of individuals who did not receive the jab, sudden deaths of athletes due to COVID vaccines, and the health of vaccinated Vs. unvaccinated children.





Later, Joey and Tom talk about embalmers finding vaccine related blood clots in corpses, Alex Berenson’s polling results, the FDA’s alarming Tweet comparing mRNA vaccines to batteries, and the government operation to create SARS-COV-2 and the Spike Protein.





