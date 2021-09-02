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08/25/21 Vax still not approved | Strike 2 on YouTube :)
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0 view • September 02, 2021
The tyranny in Australia is coming to America.
Also, the Blue States and Cities will die from the Vaccines and the Red States and Cities will die from the Economic Collapse.
I'm on YouTube probation for two strikes now.
Moving to Bitchute, but I will still upload to YT for free
1 publish to YouTube as private,
2 download the converted version from YouTube to your PC
3 upload that now smaller version to bitchute and brighten.
YouTube does a great conversion for free, so use them as they use us.
Did I mention that this, and all my podcasts, are rated (R) well now you fucking know! When the shit hits the fan, harsh language will be the least of your concerns.
Also, the Blue States and Cities will die from the Vaccines and the Red States and Cities will die from the Economic Collapse.
I'm on YouTube probation for two strikes now.
Moving to Bitchute, but I will still upload to YT for free
1 publish to YouTube as private,
2 download the converted version from YouTube to your PC
3 upload that now smaller version to bitchute and brighten.
YouTube does a great conversion for free, so use them as they use us.
Did I mention that this, and all my podcasts, are rated (R) well now you fucking know! When the shit hits the fan, harsh language will be the least of your concerns.
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