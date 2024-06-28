Red Pill Nation Hangout #382

1. 11:03 Disney Section

A) Disney wants Critical Drinker banned for inciting “violence”

B) Disney and BBC hiding viewership figures for Doctor Who Rotten Tomatoes is complying

C) Acolyte Star Melt Down and Dis-track aimed at Star Wars Fans

D) Disney caught on tape by OMG admitting to Anti-White racism

2. 1:21:39 Leftists attempting to Cancel Reclaim Canada Conference in Victoria

3. 1:42:22 YouTube introduces the “Community Notes” function to its videos

4. 2:10:02 Brittany Venti separates from Think Before You Sleep, Lauren Southern is a Surrey Girl

5. 2:34:30 Lia Thomas officially banned from the Olympics

6. 3:05:23 Corporate Section

A) Air B&B officially exposed practicing Kin Punishment.

B) Economic Collapse 3200 Stores closing via Multiple Companies





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/