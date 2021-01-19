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Censored: Weaponized News Cyber Bullied The World Health Organization according YouTube
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20 views • January 19, 2021
Sam talks about the censorship of Weaponized News by Big Tech, Public Health, Government Failure and much more...
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Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/
Share & Follow & Subscribe to Dr. Q
https://twitter.com/digwarrior4kids
https://www.amazon.com/Dr-Eyes-Wide-Open-blind/dp/B08JF2DGJ1
Share & Follow & Subscribe to WeaponizedNews.Com
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://www.youtube.com/c/Weaponizedn...
https://www.facebook.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
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