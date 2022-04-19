Miles Guo: The staff at the US Customs were very sympathetic to the Shanghainese who escaped to the US. They were allowed to enter the country even though their visas expired

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4/18/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The staff at the US Customs were very sympathetic to the Shanghainese who escaped to the US. They were allowed to enter the country even though their visas expired. One of the Japanese businesses in Shanghai evacuated almost all its management team to Japan upon the lockdown of Shanghai. Think about how the CCP treats its own people, and how it treats the foreigners trapped in Shanghai. What a contrast