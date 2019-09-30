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Kevin Metcalf ARREST Video UNCUT
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11 views • September 30, 2019
Kevin Metcalf is the crazy left-winger who sued me, The Lovable Kevin J. Johnston for $25,000 because I called him a loser. Well if you look at the behavior that he engages in well the standard and common Canadian person tries to walk past him you will understand why that me and hundreds of thousands of others refer to him as the AntiFa loser.
Here is the Raw and Uncut footage for those who think that I was playing games with it.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Here is the Raw and Uncut footage for those who think that I was playing games with it.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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