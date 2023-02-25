https://gettr.com/post/p2999he7768
Capitol Hill Peaceful Protest
Say NO to Evil, CCP’s running dogs hiding in the SEC and DOJ.
In God We Trust. Take Down the CCP.
国会山和平抗议
对邪恶说不，这些藏在SEC&DOJ内部的中共走狗！
神与我们同在，消灭中共！
喜马拉雅华盛顿DC农场出品，感谢所有辛勤付出的战友们!
#NFSC #新中国联邦 #爆料革命
#DC #SEC #DOJ #Weaponization
