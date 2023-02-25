https://gettr.com/post/p2999he7768

Capitol Hill Peaceful Protest

Say NO to Evil, CCP’s running dogs hiding in the SEC and DOJ.

In God We Trust. Take Down the CCP.





国会山和平抗议

对邪恶说不，这些藏在SEC&DOJ内部的中共走狗！

神与我们同在，消灭中共！





喜马拉雅华盛顿DC农场出品，感谢所有辛勤付出的战友们!





#NFSC #新中国联邦 #爆料革命

#DC #SEC #DOJ #Weaponization



