© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STAYING IN A CONSTANT STATE OF CURIOSITY, IS WHAT THE COLLECTIVE NEEDS
Follow
1
Share
Report
93 views • March 18, 2022
Each of us is here to live our own unique experiences. So we all need to keep sharing our work and message without any expectations or agenda. This is how we learn and evolve together.
I’d encourage everyone to share the things working for them with their neighbors, friends, families and communities. It’s great to learn how others manage their energy or what types of personal practices positively lend relief to them. But it’s also equally as important to remember not to take it personally if these individuals decide not to onboard whatever ideas you share with them.
Our job is to stay in a constant stay of inquiry and openness to make yourself more available to receive.
If you need some inspiration today, I invite you to listen to this powerful episode of The Wealth Witch Podcast: You Are The Most Powerful Creator of Your Reality https://www.youtube.com/watch?
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
I’d encourage everyone to share the things working for them with their neighbors, friends, families and communities. It’s great to learn how others manage their energy or what types of personal practices positively lend relief to them. But it’s also equally as important to remember not to take it personally if these individuals decide not to onboard whatever ideas you share with them.
Our job is to stay in a constant stay of inquiry and openness to make yourself more available to receive.
If you need some inspiration today, I invite you to listen to this powerful episode of The Wealth Witch Podcast: You Are The Most Powerful Creator of Your Reality https://www.youtube.com/watch?
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.