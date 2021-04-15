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Herd Immunity, A Young Healthy Father Of 7 Dead And A Casino Gambling With Their Employees!
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111 views • April 15, 2021
Are they getting desperate or just pushing more propaganda to get more people to submit to the jab? In Mississippi a young father of 7 dies just hours after his J&J jab it appears to be a stroke! Meanwhile Winn Resorts is pushing for all their employees to get the depop-shot or pay for their own testing. If you didn't think that companies would mandate this they will!
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Article Links:
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/04/14/987265125/ex-fda-chief-sees-struggle-to-vaccinate-more-than-half-u-s-population
https://www.wlox.com/2021/04/14/family-young-healthy-south-mississippi-man-who-suffered-stroke-believe-jj-vaccine-caused-it/
https://www.businessinsider.com/wynn-employees-covid-vaccine-weekly-covid-test-2021-4
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/04/14/987265125/ex-fda-chief-sees-struggle-to-vaccinate-more-than-half-u-s-population
https://www.wlox.com/2021/04/14/family-young-healthy-south-mississippi-man-who-suffered-stroke-believe-jj-vaccine-caused-it/
https://www.businessinsider.com/wynn-employees-covid-vaccine-weekly-covid-test-2021-4
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https://www.wlox.com/resizer/yFuKzRSmbiDUUs0uoTYCEpUX5lk=/1400x0/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/raycom/MZPM5T5OAJE4BO4473G47GYH6E.jpg
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