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The Media, Propaganda, and Following the Crowd
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60 views • June 21, 2020
My commentary on the 2020 Shelach Torah portion.
Other series cited:
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf4_TNALLiwM1YUb4d0ep7fD
Bible verses covered:
Numbers 13:1-2, 27-33; 14:1-10, 36-38
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other series cited:
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf4_TNALLiwM1YUb4d0ep7fD
Bible verses covered:
Numbers 13:1-2, 27-33; 14:1-10, 36-38
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
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