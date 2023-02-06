Chem Weapon Cover-Up Revealed! - The Endless Lies - Lee Camp, 020623

I'm sharing this video from, 'Moments of Clarity with Lee Camp', on YouTube, from today, Feb 6, 2023. Description is as follows by Lee:
My show is LIVE on Mon, Wed, and Saturday at 2pm ET/ 11am PT.
I am one of the most censored comedians in America. If you want to see my work continue, become a member at LeeCamp.Net and get exclusive content.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.