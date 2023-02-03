NOVAK DJOKOVIC NAMED HW HERO OF THE YEAR

Tennis great Novak Djovovic won his 10th Australian Open this week, capping a tumultuous year which started with his detainment and deportation from the same tournament a year ago. His vaccination status also prevented him from competing in the US Open, a tournament he was unable to play in owing to the US’ vaccine requirement for non-citizens traveling to the country. For standing in his truth and putting his historic career on the line and persevering, Del crowns Novak Djokovic the “HighWire Hero of the Year”.





POSTED: February 3, 2023