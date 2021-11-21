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Marien Barrientos - Recommendation for vaccinated (english subtitles)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
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361 views • November 21, 2021

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Marien Barrientos, Andreas Kalcker's tireless collaborator, makes a recommendation to vaccinated people who want to eliminate toxins from their body. IMPORTANT NOTICE: This product is very potent (CDS). People with hypersensitivity should start this or any protocol with 0'5 ml of CDS in a glass of water and increase the dose progressively as they feel able until they reach the amount indicated in the protocol. Warning: This channel does not share or endorse all the information that may be communicated by "Marien Barrientos", we only present the parts that we believe are most interesting to disseminate. Please use your discernment. Vari3dad3S - Brighteon Dowload Telegram: https://desktop.telegram.org/?setln=en Telegram Groups to join for information about Chlorine Dioxide in English. How to prepare CDS at home: https://www.brighteon.com/98951596-048d-403f-85c3-db5ff006d0ef COMUSAV USA GROUP https://t.me/ComusavUSA COMUSAV USA Channel https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA The Universal Antidote Channel https://t.me/theuniversalantidote The Antidote/CDH4000 (English Only) Group https://t.me/joinchat/GDXqtpf3vxtmYWI1 Andreas Kalcker Official (multi-language) https://t.me/saludprohibidaandreaskalcker MMS HEALTH GROUP https://t.me/joinchat/OOJAj8kDptBjZTU0 MMS Info (Alt Health) https://t.me/MMSinfo Quick CDS (Chlorine Dioxide) https://t.me/joinchat/Y_DhKwQGBWszNDNh MMS Health Videos https://t.me/mms_health_videos Chlorine Dioxide Truth https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth Chlorine Dioxide https://t.me/Chlorine_Dioxide MMS Links (Where to buy products) https://t.me/mmslinks Español: Marien Barrientos, la incansable colaboradora de Andreas Kalcker, hace una recomendación a la gente vacunada que quiera eliminar las tóxinas de su cuerpo. AVISO IMPORTANTE: Las personas con hipersensibilidad deberían empezar este o cualquier protocolo con 0'5 ml de CDS en un vaso de agua y aumentar la dosis progresivamente según se sientan capaces hasta alcanzar la cantidad indicada en el protocolo. Advertencia: Este canal no comparte ni apoya toda la información que pueda comunicar "Marien Barrientos", sólo presentamos las partes que creemos que son más interesantes de difundir. Por favor use su discernimiento. Vari3dad3S - Brigtheon Descargar Telegram: https://desktop.telegram.org/?setln=es Canales Telegram: Protocolos CDS: https://t.me/protocoloscds COMUSAV OFICIAL: https://t.me/comusav SALUD PROHIBIDA - ANDREAS KALCKER: https://t.me/saludprohibidaandreaskalcker DIOXILIFE: https://www.dioxilife.com/ Como preparar CDS: https://www.brighteon.com/31875613-6c23-40f3-93d3-24a9718c6f73

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toxiccleanvaccinatedcovid
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