AKC introduction to a new religion 2023 ALIENS / KARMA / COMMON SENSE

i have a youtube channel that i have over 100 videos on and they are unrelated to this religion. i have been black listed by youtube so you cant find the channel by searching for the name so the only way to find the channel is to search for specific videos iv made go to youtube and search joe satriani riverside 2022 and look for the channel named THE MOST INTERESTING it should be the first video or one of the first videos that come up under that search.





about this video: AKC religion, its a new idea and a new religion. i am just like everyone else that wants to be part of a religion that makes sense and when it comes to religion this is the only thing that makes sense in the realm of religion.

more videos coming soon-ish on this topic and many other topics, follow + sub on all sites i use such as youtube ( how to find it is in this description above ) / twitter / tik tok / truthsocial username @THEMOSTINERESTING / etc

let me know if you want to be a part of this religion by comments on various sites like this one and others, also sharing this video to friends and family and everyone you know would be helpful to get the word out. this is a tangible religion that you can actually wrap your head around without reading long book and trying to decipher the texts.

thousands of religions out there in the world and this is the only one that makes sense, if you feel the same then / LIKE / COMMENT / SHARE / SUBSCRIBE / FOLLOW / ETC





