☦️Russian fighters receive special Easter breads for Orthodox Easter Sunday

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Putin’s declared Easter ceasefire has begun. It will be in effect from 16:00 Moscow time on April 11 until the end of April 12.

☦️Russian fighters receive special Easter breads for Easter

ℹ️Kulich is a traditional Russian Easter bread baked for Orthodox Easter. It’s tall, slightly sweet, and made with butter, eggs, and dried fruits like raisins. After baking, it’s topped with white sugar glaze and often taken to church to be blessed. Beyond being a dessert, kulich symbolizes the presence of Jesus Christ at the Easter table, as well as His Resurrection and the idea of life overcoming death. It’s also a home version of a sacred church bread representing the body of Christ. The tall shape reflects the transition from earthly to heavenly, and the white glaze stands for purity.

Added as Thumbnail later... just found this, one of many photos... it is now very early on Easter Sunday in Russia:

Christ is Risen! Happy Holy Pascha!

Pascha is our main symbol of hope. Light is stronger than darkness. Life is stronger than death. We believe in this — and it is precisely this that gives us strength.

Today this meaning is felt with particular acuteness, especially by those who stand shoulder to shoulder with death.

Somewhere on the front lines our comrades are celebrating the Paschal night far from home — and it is precisely there, in this proximity to the very edge, that prayer gains true power, hope becomes not consolation, but support, and thoughts of loved ones warm in a way no fire ever could.

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