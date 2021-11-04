© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cyber Pandemic, from computers eating bats in wet markets, it's coming.
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • November 04, 2021
Cyber Pandemic, I can see it now, to safely use your computer and smart phone, you will need to download a cyber vaccine and of course later there will be booster vaccines for your computers and smart phones.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.