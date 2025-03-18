Are We In “Satan's Little Season?" | Matthew 10:23 Explained | Addressing Confusion

(Links below, as always!) Are we living in "Satan's little season?"





No, Matthew 10:23 is not at all a “problematic” verse for me. But it is a stumbling block for fans of “idle words,” which scripture warns us regarding.





Also in this study:

- Deception!

- Disciple versus apostle

- Context

- Comparing scripture to scripture









