Are We In “Satan's Little Season?" | Matthew 10:23 Explained | Addressing Confusion
47 views • 1 month ago

(Links below, as always!) Are we living in "Satan's little season?"


*It takes some time to get through the context, but in this study I address most of the verses false prophets cherry-pick to lead the masses astray in their deception- so be sure to stick with it, if you REALLY want to get to the truth about these verses!*


Well, a fool answereth before he heareth as the scriptures tell us. And, as Oscar Wilde astutely observed, "Everything popular is wrong."


I was in a time crunch to record this, but there is ample evidence offered of my assertions if one point flies out the window. :)


And, of course, this teaching was pretty much off the top of my head as I've previously studied this in-depth.


As we were warned, false prophets and their deception are everywhere. Beware.


No, Matthew 10:23 is not at all a “problematic” verse for me. But it is a stumbling block for fans of “idle words,” which scripture warns us regarding.


Also in this study:

- Deception!

- Disciple versus apostle

- Context

- Comparing scripture to scripture



Tartaria (old): https://non-toxic-home.org/f/lucifer-luciferia-and-tartaria


1000-year Reign (also old- I have hundreds of additional verses now as proof- if not more): https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/has-the-1000-year-reign-already-happened:c


Heaven Versus Heavens: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1/heaven-or-heavens-a-ridiculously:0


Lucifer in Hebrew: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/lucifer-in-hebrew-is-lucifer-really?r=40sgoc


My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning


Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9e92a6943b07a77227c1af0ccbd7d8bcc3ea0e7f


OR on Rumble! https://rumble.com/playlists/WAw-UhUSj8k


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

biblejesusprophecyend timestartariasatans little season
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

