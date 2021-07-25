WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO DO WITH THE PEOPLE THAT DIE FROM THE VACCINE?

When the death wave hits what will they do? They can use "Body Liquefaction". You can just have aunt Martha flushed down the drain...Source: Mag Bitter Truth



Body Liquefaction:

The body liquefaction tool works by submerging the body in a solution of water and potassium hydroxide which is pressurized to 10 atmospheres (147 psi) and heated to 256 degrees Fahrenheit for between two-and-a-half and three hours. The body tissue is then dissolved and the liquid poured into the municipal water system. Tests have proven the effluent is sterile and contains no DNA, and poses no environmental risk. Since the bones do not breakdown in this process, they are removed from the unit and processed in a cremulator, which is the same machine that is used to crush bone fragments following cremation into ash. Metals including mercury, artificial joints, and implants are safely recovered at this point as well.



Choices are expanding… now you can plant your loved one in a traditional cemetery, cremate them, or, thanks to liquefaction coming to a funeral home near you, you can flush them down the drain.