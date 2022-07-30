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Originally Streamed live on Jan 18, 2022 on YouTube with 2.6K views.
RICHARD HEART'S HEX, PULSECHAIN & PULSEX REVOLUTION with KNTX on Celebrate Truth. On Jan 18, Robbie Davidson interviews one of the founders of Discourse Syndicate to find out what makes the Richard Heart Ecosystem so amazing.
Show Links
https://hex.com/
https://pulsechain.com/
https://pulsex.com/
https://richardheart.com/
KNTX's Links
https://www.youtube.com/DiscourseSyndicate
https://mountaincryptoadvisers.com
https://www.thehighestofstakes.com/
Catch the shows LIVE on Revolution Radio every Sat 7pm-9pm PST 10pm - Midnight EST.
http://Revolution.Radio
Catch previous shows
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/05fc946e-abfb-463f-a2b0-656d06906e78?index=1
#HEX #PulseChain #PulseX
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