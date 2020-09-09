Donald Trump : Could have a vaccine in October

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Both the President and Investors Are Betting Everything on a Fast-Tracked Coronavirus Vaccine:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/09/president-and-investors-are-betting-everything-on-a-fast-tracked-coronavirus-vaccine.html
Trump Administration Sends ‘Urgent’ Request To States To Have Vaccine Distribution Sites Ready By Nov. 1:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-administration-sends-urgent-request-to-states-to-have-vaccine-distribution-sites-ready-by-nov-1
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdchNgtKxrg
Thoughts Of A Free Man