The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 234 - Fog!

** Pls Note: I have incorrectly named "Aluminium" as "Thimerosal" adjuvant in vaccines. It should be "Mercury" NOT "Aluminium!

In this video, I want to highlight the “curses” that God declared through Moses would come upon the Israelites if they abandoned God for false gods and engaged in sinful practices. This is a spiritual WARNING that applies to ALL people TODAY who remain UN-INJECTED, both Christian and NON-Christian! The curses have already swallowed up the INJECTED who worship the false god of SCIENCE! Some of the conditions that disobedient people would be afflicted or cursed with include, madness, blindness and confusion of mind. This is a big part of what is happening now to those who have been INJECTED with the CV19 vaccines. People are literally LOSING THEIR MINDS, and it was all PLANNED. I have seen many articles and videos now dealing with what is termed “Covid Brain Fog.” Of course, we know that there is NO Covid and so the only people suffering from Brain Fog are those who have in fact received the INJECTIONS or PCR nasal tests or have been MASKING regularly over the last 18 months. The effect of these digital technologies on the brain varies from person to person. There has been a steady rise of propaganda videos with titles like, “This Is What Covid Does To Your Brain” posted on the Neuro Transmissions YT channel and “How Covid Affects The Brain” posted on the “The Wall Street Journal” YT channel and “Mild Covid Has Concerning Effect On The Brain” posted on the “1 News” YT channel.

"FOG" IS A CONCEPT THAT CAN BE USED TO DESCRIBE MANY THINGS!

WHETHER IN THE PHYSICAL, CULTURAL, PSYCHOLOGICAL OR SPIRITUAL, FOG IS USUALLY PERCEIVED AS A "NEGATIVE!"

"BRAIN FOG" IS A GROWING REALITY THAT MANY PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING!