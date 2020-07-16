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The Final Warning - The Beasts Are Revealed!
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117 views • July 16, 2020
From late 2013 through 2015 we experienced some amazing phenomena.
Nine consecutive “Warning Signs” appeared in the Heavens – Each timed concurrently with the Biblical Appointed Times (Feasts) of Yehovah.
4 Lunar Eclipses (Blood Moons)
2 Solar Eclipses
1 Comet named ISON (I the SON!)
1 Asteroid nicknamed “The Beast”
1 Close Approach of Saturn
Was this some kind of cryptic message from the Creator? If so, what was He telling us?
If you take a list of the geopolitical events that happened during this same two-year period and compare them with the “signs” then you can decrypt His message.
The Biblical “First Beast” was revealed (Revelation 13:1)
The Biblical “Second Beast” was revealed (Revelation 13:11)
The New World Order Contract was ratified (The 2030 Agenda)
This “Agenda” contains a promise to provide a universal ID to everyone (The Mark of the Beast) (Revelation 13:17-18)
What becomes obvious is that these signs were a Warning – A Final Warning!
see also: http://www.signsfromheaven.org/
Nine consecutive “Warning Signs” appeared in the Heavens – Each timed concurrently with the Biblical Appointed Times (Feasts) of Yehovah.
4 Lunar Eclipses (Blood Moons)
2 Solar Eclipses
1 Comet named ISON (I the SON!)
1 Asteroid nicknamed “The Beast”
1 Close Approach of Saturn
Was this some kind of cryptic message from the Creator? If so, what was He telling us?
If you take a list of the geopolitical events that happened during this same two-year period and compare them with the “signs” then you can decrypt His message.
The Biblical “First Beast” was revealed (Revelation 13:1)
The Biblical “Second Beast” was revealed (Revelation 13:11)
The New World Order Contract was ratified (The 2030 Agenda)
This “Agenda” contains a promise to provide a universal ID to everyone (The Mark of the Beast) (Revelation 13:17-18)
What becomes obvious is that these signs were a Warning – A Final Warning!
see also: http://www.signsfromheaven.org/
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