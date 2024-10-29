US special forces tattoo found on fighter killed in Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to the Russian Security Service, four fighters were killed by an artillery strike after Bryansk region’s border patrol and local armed forces encountered an armed reconnaissance and diversion unit, which had entered Russian territory from Ukraine.
The FSB reported that one of the mercenaries had a tattoo of the second battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment of the US Army Special Operations Forces on his body, while foreign weapons and equipment, a Canadian flag, a prayer book in Polish, and a notebook with notes on tactical training in English were also found with them.
Further Info:
https://www.rt.com/russia/606634-ukraine-incursion-russia-bryansk/ Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/