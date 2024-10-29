According to the Russian Security Service, four fighters were killed by an artillery strike after Bryansk region’s border patrol and local armed forces encountered an armed reconnaissance and diversion unit, which had entered Russian territory from Ukraine.

The FSB reported that one of the mercenaries had a tattoo of the second battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment of the US Army Special Operations Forces on his body, while foreign weapons and equipment, a Canadian flag, a prayer book in Polish, and a notebook with notes on tactical training in English were also found with them.

Further Info:

https://www.rt.com/russia/606634-ukraine-incursion-russia-bryansk/ Mirrored - RT





