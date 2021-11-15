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Shocking! Natural Doctor Describes What The Vaccines Do!
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2377 views • November 15, 2021
Description from srmgin
Natural Doctor describes what the vaccines do:
1st - Lowers white blood cells by 50%.
2nd - More concentrated and lowers white blood cells by a further 25% (75% lower now).
Booster 1 - Introduces foreign bacteria that your body can't fight and causes inflammation.
Natural Doctor describes what the vaccines do:
1st - Lowers white blood cells by 50%.
2nd - More concentrated and lowers white blood cells by a further 25% (75% lower now).
Booster 1 - Introduces foreign bacteria that your body can't fight and causes inflammation.
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