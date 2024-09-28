A Philosopher Examined! Keith Knight of the Libertarian Institute Interviews Stefan Molyneux

In this episode, Keith Knight speaks with Stefan Molyneux about the philosophy of anarchism, focusing on respect and property rights. We explore the core principles of non-aggression and ownership, and how they relate to wealth creation and economic inequality. Molyneux critiques minimum wage policies and discusses the challenges of challenging societal norms.





We examine historical narratives surrounding slavery and the impact of propaganda on contemporary moral discussions. Molyneux emphasizes the importance of truth and integrity in personal relationships, and advocates for transparency to build trust. Our conversation concludes with reflections on establishing a moral framework that prioritizes clear communication and universal standards of behavior, highlighting the role of truth in driving societal change.





