Rafi Farber: When This Daily $800B Trade Unwinds, The Treasury Market Could Implode

As gold and silver continue their encouraging uptrends, serious trouble is brewing in the bowels of the Treasury market. We've all been wondering where exactly all the money from the reverse repo facility is going, and a partial answer is the Treasury market, but not exclusively. A lot of it is going into the private overnight repo market between banks. This overnight money is in turn funding massive leveraged short trades in Treasury futures that could all unwind once the extra money finally runs out. The resulting panic in debt markets would force the Federal Reserve to step in immediately. To find out more, click to watch the video now!

