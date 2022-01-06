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To Win The Race, We Must Finish With FAITH; the world is pushing fear.
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30 views • January 06, 2022
To win the race, we must finish with FAITH; the world is pushing fear. Faith pleases God; fear pleases the devil.
Fear is amongst the easiest ways to get to hell because a person operating in fear cannot make sound spiritual decisions to save their soul. Notice where fear is located in this Bible verse below.
Revelation 21:8
King James Version Bible
8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
Fear is amongst the easiest ways to get to hell because a person operating in fear cannot make sound spiritual decisions to save their soul. Notice where fear is located in this Bible verse below.
Revelation 21:8
King James Version Bible
8 But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
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