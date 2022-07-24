⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the special military operation in Ukraine | 24th July 2022

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine

💥Attack launched by high-precision long-range sea- and air-based armament has resulted in the neutralisation of aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force deployed at Kanatovo military airfield (Kirovograd region).

💥Attack launched by high-precision long-range sea-based missiles has resulted in the elimination of Ukrainian military ship and a depot of Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered by USA to the Kiev regime in the seaport of Odessa.

▫️The list of neutralised targets also includes the production facilities of an entity specialised in repairing and modernising the fleet of Ukrainian Navy.

▫️Over 70 percent of personnel have been eliminated after launching attacks at the positions of 108th and 109th battalions from 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU deployed near Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥High-precision attacks have been launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at armament and munitions depots of 28th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade deployed at locomotive repair plant in Nikolayev.

▫️Over 50 servicemen, more than 3,000 artillery projectiles of various calibres and 10 armoured vehicles have been destroyed.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.

▫️The list of neutralised targets includes 9 command posts, including the joint command post of Kakhovka group of troops deployed in Zhovtnevoye (Nikolayev region), 2 command posts of 54th and 65th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In addition, 7 munitions and fuel depots have been destroyed near Reznikovka, Ostroye (Donetsk People's Republic), Galitsinovo (Nikolayev region) and Nikolayev.

✈️💥Attacks launched by Russian aviation have resulted in the elimination of 2 AFU units manned at the level of a company, 2 U.S.-manufactured M-777 howitzers near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 1 Bukovel electronic warfare system near Nikolayev.

💥Within the counter-battery warfare, 3 Grad MRLS plattoons have been neutralised near Grigorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye and Seversk, 2 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system plattoons, 8 Msta-B artillery gun plattoons, 18 D-20 artillery howitzer plattoons, as well as 9 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery plattoons have been neutralised at their firing positions near Paraskoviyevka, Opytnoye, Vesyoloye, Razdolovka, Bakhmutskoye, Vodyanoye, Serebryanka and Kamyshevakha (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Russian air defence means have shot down 5 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Korobki, Pyatikhatka (Kherson regrion), Topolskoye (Kharkov region), Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region) and Donetsk. In addition, 10 projectiles launched by Uragan and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers have been intercepted near Novonikolayevka (Zaporozhye region) and Alekseyevka (Kherson region).

📊In total, 260 airplanes and 144 helicopters, 1,605 unmanned aerial vehicles, 357 air defence missile systems, 4,156 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 763 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,196 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 4,457 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Source @MoD Russia

