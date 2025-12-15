RT News - December 15 2025 9AM GMT

December 15, 2025

rt.com





Vladimir Zelensky reportedly claims he's willing to let go of his hope of Ukraine ever joining NATO. We look at what's behind this seemingly major concession in the peace talks. Israel accuses the Australian government of fostering anti-semitism in the country after a terrorist attack at Bon Die Beach kills 16 people. Heavy rain in Gaza leads to casualties - as floods hit vulnerable refugee camps. Kenyan farmers fight to ban pesticide imports from Europe that they see as a health threat - both to food producers and consumers.









RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515