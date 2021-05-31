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Chamath's TDS Trumps Truth + Science as he Defends Media over Lab Leak (All In Podcast)
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31 views • May 31, 2021
Chamath's Palihapitiya's Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) allowed him to defend the media and their handling of the Covid lab leak hypothesis, because it was Donald Trump who stated it. The man is brilliant, but this steak is horrific, as what we should pursue should always be the Northstar of truth. This allin podcast clip.
Social media companies like Twitter and Facebook and YouTube, D platformed and D ranch individuals who hypothesized that the Wuhan virus, originated from a Wuhan, China bio laboratory where coronaviruses were being studied.
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#Chamath #media #DonaldTrump
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Social media companies like Twitter and Facebook and YouTube, D platformed and D ranch individuals who hypothesized that the Wuhan virus, originated from a Wuhan, China bio laboratory where coronaviruses were being studied.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#Chamath #media #DonaldTrump
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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