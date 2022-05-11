© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Advancing Agenda 2030 and the Global Control! Grid It's happening fast! [10.05.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • May 11, 2022
How many people truly grasp the enormity of what is happening around them, and the speed at which a global totalitarian dictatorship is being advanced?
'New Zealand government is sending letters to people without vaxx stating that if they are not vaxxed by June 1, 2022, they will face a $15,000 fine or 6 months in prison.
@QtimeNetwork'
2,334 views May 10, 2022
aminutetomidnite
47.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XZYHw1ecb0c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC8ozSuY2gdYqT2ufdwlDdQ
'New Zealand government is sending letters to people without vaxx stating that if they are not vaxxed by June 1, 2022, they will face a $15,000 fine or 6 months in prison.
@QtimeNetwork'
2,334 views May 10, 2022
aminutetomidnite
47.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XZYHw1ecb0c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC8ozSuY2gdYqT2ufdwlDdQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.