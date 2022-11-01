🤕BRAIN FOG ONSETS.....’WHAT MIGHT BE NEXT’?

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🥺Neurological disorders from the ‘jab’ are only just getting started; Bell’s palsy, brain fog are the early onset signs
Dr. Chris Shaw;
People I know can no longer navigate, unable to walk, can no longer do maths
These are signs of early onset neurological disorders which have not yet fully developed
THERE ARE 13,000 NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS REPORTED IN CHILDREN IN EUROPE ALONE 😢
Source @hiddeninplainsight1