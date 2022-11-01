Create New Account
🤕BRAIN FOG ONSETS.....’WHAT MIGHT BE NEXT’?
629 views
The Prisoner
Published 23 days ago |
🥺Neurological disorders from the ‘jab’ are only just getting started; Bell’s palsy, brain fog are the early onset signs

Dr. Chris Shaw;

People I know can no longer navigate, unable to walk, can no longer do maths

These are signs of early onset neurological disorders which have not yet fully developed

THERE ARE 13,000 NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS REPORTED IN CHILDREN IN EUROPE ALONE 😢

Source @hiddeninplainsight1

Keywords
neurological disordersbrain fogdr chris shawbells palsy

