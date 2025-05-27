BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️After the Train: European leaders can only sit under the table during the negotiations on Ukraine - Maria Zakharova
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • 13 hours ago

❗️The European leaders can only sit under the table during the negotiations on Ukraine - Maria Zakharova.

from @Aussie Cossack

Adding,  pesticide chemical plant explosion (Chlorpyrifos, not soluble in water. It's a neurotoxic pesticide harms children and the environment. There are no safe uses for chlorpyrifos) Cynthia: 

BREAKING! Explosion at Chemical Plant in Eastern China – Rescue Efforts Ongoing

An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in eastern China, according to the South China Morning Post. The number of casualties is currently unknown, and rescue operations are still underway.

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined. The facility belongs to Shandong Youdao Chemical, the world’s largest producer of the pesticide chlorpyrifos, with an annual output of approximately 11,000 tons.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy