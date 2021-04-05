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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0750 - Janeil Bernard - Report on Susberry's arrest
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40 views • April 05, 2021
Susberry, a felon with a record going back 30 years, went to pick up his mother’s retirement check from Janeil, but pretended to slip and fall when he got there. When Janeil went to help him up, he head-butted her, before stabbing her several times. He then ransacked her home, stealing jewelry and cash, before fleeing in her car.
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