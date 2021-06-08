【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】General Michael Flynn: the Principles and Values Promised in the Bill of Rights Are What the American People Live By

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06/03/2021 General Michael Flynn addresses on the 1-Year Anniversary of NFSC. He said the principles and values promised in the Bill of Rights are what the American people live by. As long as he breathes, he will not allow this country to go the way of Socialism, Marxism and Communism.