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NAZI DOCTORS WERE HUNG FOR EXPERIMENTING ON PEOPLE WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT
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168 views • May 17, 2021
They were hung for doing exactly what you guys are doing now. You better start protecting your patients and not your paychecks you cowards.
Dr. Merrit and Dr. Tenpenny
Dr. Merrit and Dr. Tenpenny
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