Jason Miller Went to Columbia, Very Much a Center of Activity in Anti-Communism Fighting Power

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01/18/2022 Jason Miller: Colombia, in addition to Brazil, very much a center of activity in anti-communism fighting power. Columbia is so pivotal for everything from democracy to fighting the CCP. We went to the app unveiling of Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal, who’s very much the spirit of the anti-communism, the anti communist and all the red scare. We had 20,000 people tuning in live in GETTR to watch the live stream of her press conference. Everything’s worked great with the platform.