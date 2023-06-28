AFPOTP #21 - Political Influence on the Health Care Industry | Strong Indications of Foreknowledge That a Viral Outbreak Was Going to Happen
25 views
•
Published Wednesday
•
Same as title
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 669006282ad9388c
Keywords
freedomsciencetruthmorality
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos