Full Morales assassination attempt video - former Bolivian president

Full Morales assassination attempt video.

More about this posted on the 29th, down at the bottom.

BOLIVIAN EX-PREZ DODGES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT as Evo Morales’ wounded driver zooms away from scene of attack in vid above, bullet holes peppering windshield while lady in back screams in terror.

Reports that at least 14 shots fired at former Prez’s car as he drives through South American state gripped by clashes between supporters of Morales and cops.

Protesters have been blocking roads for weeks, jamming up supplies of food and fuel across Bolivia and wounding officers trying to break up blockades.

Morales faces arrest warrant after failing to show up in court on charges of statutory rape and human trafficking - he’s racked up at least 5 accusations of “sexually abusing minors” while in office from 2006-2019.

Cynthia... I posted another video today about him speaking about what happened

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks publicly for the first time after an attempt on his life. He asserts that he was tipped off by law enforcement and the military.

Adding an article from 2019 about his claims of US coup, link below:

Morales claims US orchestrated ‘coup’ to tap Bolivia’s lithium

Adding on the 29th, a day or so later:

Bolivia Accuses Evo Morales of ‘Staging’ Assassination Attempt

Bolivia’s government has accused former President Evo Morales of orchestrating an alleged assassination attempt on himself after shots were fired at his car on Sunday. Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo claimed Morales’s car attempted to evade a police checkpoint in Chapare, a region heavily involved in coca production, leading to a confrontation where police fired shots at the vehicle.

Del Castillo dismissed the incident as “theater” and added that Morales might face charges for the “attempted murder” of a police officer injured in the pursuit. Morales, however, insists the government is targeting him and shared footage showing bullet holes in his car’s windshield and his wounded driver.

The allegations come amid rising tensions between Morales and President Luis Arce, his former ally turned political rival.

Links:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/12/25/morales-claims-us-orchestrated-coup-to-tap-bolivias-lithium

Also this opinion article:

Silence reigns on the US-backed coup against Evo Morales in Bolivia

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/sep/18/silence-us-backed-coup-evo-morales-bolivia-american-states







