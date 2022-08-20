X22 REPORT Ep. 2854b - Spooks Are Spooked, Paper Trails Exist, Biggest Scandal In US History, Buckle Up

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2854b - August 19, 2022
Spooks Are Spooked, Paper Trails Exist, Biggest Scandal In US History, Buckle Up
The [DS] is now trapped in their own panic. They moved in to get Trump and now the people see the FBI as the SS. This will not help in the end, Trump has set the narrative to declassify it all and once this happens the people will see why the FBI went ahead with the raid. The other agenda is to get the base angry so they riot, this will not work, the people know the truth. The biggest scandal in US history is about to break, the spooks are spooked, this all leads the [DS] players, buckle up.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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